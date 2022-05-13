Tredje AP fonden Buys New Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,519,000 after acquiring an additional 240,806 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

