Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage Sells 2,575 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TVTX opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,011,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,878,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 603,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,282.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

