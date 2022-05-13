Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 412,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,167,512. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Transocean by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $159,446,000 after buying an additional 2,413,968 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Transocean by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $99,214,000 after buying an additional 13,161,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 535,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,287,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

