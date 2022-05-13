Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.48

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.48 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 67.60 ($0.83). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 73,574 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of £11.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79.

In other Transense Technologies news, insider Ryan Maughan acquired 5,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966.08 ($6,122.65).

Transense Technologies plc is a developer of wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, pressure, and strain, which is used to improve efficiency, performance, and safety of propulsion systems and machinery; iTrack, a tyre pressure monitoring system for off-highway machinery licensed to Bridgestone Corporation; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

