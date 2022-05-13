TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 363.3% in the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 119.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,860,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 521.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 523,171 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

