TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TAC. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. TransAlta has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $12.13.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransAlta by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

