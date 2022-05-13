Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Trading Down 31%

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) shares were down 31% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 3,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

