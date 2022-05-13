TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Short Interest Update

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the April 15th total of 580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TPTW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 2,597,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,998. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. TPT Global Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
TPT Global Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
