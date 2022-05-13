Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.50.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.50. 184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,158. The company has a market cap of $224.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.98. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

