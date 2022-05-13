Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Buy”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TOT. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE TOT traded up C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.38. 32,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,819. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$357.91 million and a PE ratio of -811.00.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 0.5400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.34 per share, with a total value of C$31,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,820,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,538,800. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 135,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,070,666.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,070,666.80. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 384,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,658.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

