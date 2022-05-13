Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
TOTZF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. 4,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $7.17.
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
