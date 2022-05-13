Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZFGet Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

TOTZF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. 4,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $7.17.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

