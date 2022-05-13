Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Shares Down 2%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 39,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 32,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TORXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.