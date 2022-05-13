Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of TORXF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 187,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,963. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

