TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.71

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.54. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

About TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM)

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

