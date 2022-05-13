Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of Top Ships stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,974. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Top Ships by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 257,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Top Ships by 948.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Top Ships by 2,491.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 672,396 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of four 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers and three 157,000 dwt tankers.

