Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 899,291 shares during the period. Toll Brothers makes up about 2.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.47% of Toll Brothers worth $41,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,938,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,995,000 after acquiring an additional 181,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,323,000 after acquiring an additional 153,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 927,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,157,000 after acquiring an additional 120,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.68. 1,802,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,668. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

