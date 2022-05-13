Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.91-$28.91 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.23 billion-$20.23 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $107.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.46. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

