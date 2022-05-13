Todd G. Schwartz Buys 14,848 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 14,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $40,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,089.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE OPFI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 256,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,323. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $11.40.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter worth $77,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in OppFi during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in OppFi by 14.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
