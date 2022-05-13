Todd G. Schwartz Buys 14,848 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 14,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $40,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,089.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE OPFI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 256,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,323. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

OPFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OppFi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter worth $77,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in OppFi during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in OppFi by 14.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

