Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock remained flat at $$6.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $7.97.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

