Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TBLMY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. Tiger Brands has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Tiger Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

