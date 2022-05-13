ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Wedbush

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.92.

NASDAQ TDUP traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. 10,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

