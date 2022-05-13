Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWKS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,036,000 after acquiring an additional 952,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after buying an additional 1,222,790 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,576,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,057,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.