THORChain (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $220.57 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. THORChain has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $220.57 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00011187 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

