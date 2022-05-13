Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRI. Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.88.

NYSE:TRI opened at $92.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $123.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.81.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,198.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

