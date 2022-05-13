ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust PLC (LON:TLEI) Announces Dividend of $0.00

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust PLC (LON:TLEI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.00 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TLEI opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.01) on Friday. ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust PLC focuses on the financing, construction, and operation of renewable energy projects. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

