TheStreet Downgrades Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to C

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SONO. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday.

SONO stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. 67,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,163. Sonos has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 10.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,447,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 16.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $412,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

