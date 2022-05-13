TheStreet Downgrades KBR (NYSE:KBR) to C

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

KBR stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. 5,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,891. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. KBR has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in KBR by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in KBR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KBR by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

