Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 58,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,978. The stock has a market cap of $482.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 11,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

