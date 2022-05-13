Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of Thermon Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 58,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,978. The stock has a market cap of $482.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $20.35.
About Thermon Group (Get Rating)
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
