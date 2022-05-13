Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock traded up $5.80 on Thursday, hitting $525.80. 1,532,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,685. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $593.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,522. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

