The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $20.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th.

WU stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,447,000 after purchasing an additional 415,377 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 226,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,699,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

