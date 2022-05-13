The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of RMR opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The RMR Group has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $874.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.61.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

