The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $98.80

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.80 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 101.17 ($1.25), with a volume of 303412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.10 ($1.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £469.37 million and a P/E ratio of 7.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.60.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

