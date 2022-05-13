The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,373,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,221 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $224,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $152.05. 156,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,774. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.99.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

