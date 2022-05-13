The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,761 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $39.48 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

