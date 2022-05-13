The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 69,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

