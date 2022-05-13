The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 290,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 140,932 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of KHC opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

