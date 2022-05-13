The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,917,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.90. The firm has a market cap of $305.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $280.63 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.26.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

