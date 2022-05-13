The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Purchases £8,370 in Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Michael Warren acquired 1,000 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 837 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £8,370 ($10,319.32).

Michael Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Michael Warren acquired 1,000 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.08) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,082.36).

Shares of LON HSL opened at GBX 847 ($10.44) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 961.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,092.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of £632.73 million and a PE ratio of 2.90. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 823.92 ($10.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,378 ($16.99).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

