The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,846 shares during the period. The Hain Celestial Group accounts for about 1.6% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,447. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

