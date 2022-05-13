The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.
HCKT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. 758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,632. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Hackett Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
