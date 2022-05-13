The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.

HCKT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. 758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,632. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

