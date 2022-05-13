The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€178.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($187.37) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($149.47) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($149.47) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($163.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €146.92 ($154.66).

Shares of AIR opened at €104.40 ($109.89) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($105.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €105.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.43.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

