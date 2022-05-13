The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.32

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.32 and traded as low as $5.84. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 61,865 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 75,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

