The Force Protocol (FOR) Tops One Day Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00156056 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 126.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

