The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,667,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 62,458 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424. The European Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

