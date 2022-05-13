The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $157.03 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.34.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

