The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Clorox by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 382,213 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 28,702.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 316,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $48,724,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 251,543 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,777. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.34. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

