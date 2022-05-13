The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,876 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $73,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $435,461,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $139,544,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.95 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.03.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and have sold 222,130 shares worth $19,107,957. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

