The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Increased by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,611,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 147,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 222,130 shares valued at $19,107,957. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.