Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3112 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. Thales has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Thales from €110.00 ($115.79) to €137.00 ($144.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Thales Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.