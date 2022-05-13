Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3112 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. Thales has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Thales from €110.00 ($115.79) to €137.00 ($144.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

