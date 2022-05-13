Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,080.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $875,025 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBI traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $52.61. 6,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

